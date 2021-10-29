12 Bedroom Home in Scottsville - $1,550,000

Amazing waterfront property on the James River!!! You will NOT find another place like this. Breathtaking views of the river, farm land, and blue ridge mountains. This unique property has trails throughout the wooded 90 acres with multiple ways to access the river. Perfect spot for family getaways or corporate retreats. There is plenty of space inside this log mansion to sprawl out, with multiple rooms overlooking the impeccable view. This getaway can easily sleep 25 people and has an industrial kitchen to accommodate it! Not to mention there are award-winning restaurants just minutes away in downtown Scottsville and only 25 minutes away from Charlottesville and UVA. Excellent opportunity to own this income-producing property as an investment or call it home! See link to VRBO listing in virtual tour section.