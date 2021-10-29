Amazing waterfront property on the James River!!! You will NOT find another place like this. Breathtaking views of the river, farm land, and blue ridge mountains. This unique property has trails throughout the wooded 90 acres with multiple ways to access the river. Perfect spot for family getaways or corporate retreats. There is plenty of space inside this log mansion to sprawl out, with multiple rooms overlooking the impeccable view. This getaway can easily sleep 25 people and has an industrial kitchen to accommodate it! Not to mention there are award-winning restaurants just minutes away in downtown Scottsville and only 25 minutes away from Charlottesville and UVA. Excellent opportunity to own this income-producing property as an investment or call it home! See link to VRBO listing in virtual tour section.
12 Bedroom Home in Scottsville - $1,550,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The DMV is encouraging customers to conduct transactions online at dmvNOW.com until it reopens Dec. 6.
After a courtroom altercation between members of the two families, Brandon Shifflett, 18, pleaded guilty Monday to second-degree murder in the December death of Sara Hammond, 21, of Charlottesville.
But it's unclear how accurate the data is, as local registrars are reporting different numbers of total ballots sent, and the company collecting the data already notes potential scanning issues with USPS.
The Charlottesville case, as it has become known to some outside of the area, is an expansive lawsuit targeting key organizers and participants of both the Aug. 12, 2017 Unite the Right rally and preceding torch march on the University of Virginia grounds.
Transit provider Jaunt, a crucial service to people with disabilities, owes nearly $1 million to the state and will receive less money for ope…
The school system is planning to move quickly on the search process to replace the departing directors. The goal is to have new directors selected before the end of the school year, per the news release.
A suspicious package found Friday night outside of the Federal Building and U.S. District Court in downtown Charlottesville was a “personal it…
Downtown Stanardsville has a new dinner spot—and its only bar—thanks to local resident Roy Brock and the staff at Mountainside Bar & Grill…
The Virginia football team survives a late surge from Georgia Tech to win its fourth in a row and become bowl eligible.
By the end of Tuesday, only ten of the initially sought 12-person jury panel had been selected. And a defense attorney complained to a judge about two defendants who are representing themselves. “At some point we’re going to need to address how it's difficult for counsel to work next to pro se litigants. I have no idea what these two think they're doing.”