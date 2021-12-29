12/30 Santa Fund

The Santa Fund, established in 1894, goes to help provide warm clothing and school supplies for families of young children who may be struggling to pay for these items. Sponsored by The Daily Progress and radio station WINA in conjunction with The United Way of Greater Charlottesville, the Santa Fund serves children in the city of Charlottesville and the counties of Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson and Orange.
You can donate online at TheSantaFund.org or by mail a check to Santa Fund for Schoolkids, 200 Garrett Street Suite I, Charlottesville, VA 22902. You also can honor or remember a loved one by giving in their honor or memory.
The Daily Progress will publish the names of new donors each day and designate in whose honor a gift is made.
TODAY’S DONATIONS
From Bitsy and David Waters, $100
In memory of darling Jackie Gitchell, $30
For Penny, $100
Anonymous, $500
In memory of Jason, Max, Sam, John, Bobby, Teddy Oogie, and Dumbo, $200
IN LOVING MEMORY OF Verna Maxa; Grandma Maxa; Grandpa Bill & Grandma Warring; Big Jim, Virginia, Butch & Eddie Brown; Richard & Dee Dee Connellee, Henry & Doris Wade; Big Jim & Mama Jo Nelms; Wilfred “88 Keys” Wilson; Nancy Heintzleman; Fred Kain; Charlie Kaut; Chester Davis; Jack & Dick Marr; Orbin Carter; Herbert Pickford; Tom Nolan; Darden Towe; Ben Hurt; Bob Sandell; T.E. Wood; Joe & Betty Bingler; Dan Robinson; Jim Taylor; George Goodrich, Sr.; Cary & Celia Branch; Bob Huff; Fred & Anne McCormick; Peck & Anne Whitcomb; Joe Fix; Ernie Flynn; Cliff McClure; Nan Jackson; Brenda Gentry; Karen Shifflett; Pam Melampy; David Shipp; Dianne Washburg; Jenny Tucker; Fran Maynard; Willie Jenkins; Ned Clausen; Craig Van de Castle; Jimmy Pitts; Nelson Mandela; Evelyn Barbour; Bradley Joyce; Cynthia, Jeremy & Camdon Morris; Chris Vlasis; Randy Rhoads; Kenny Houchens; Cody Dalton; and Big Baby & Lady, $300