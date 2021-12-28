12/29 Santa Fund

The Santa Fund, established in 1894, goes to help provide warm clothing and school supplies for families of young children who may be struggling to pay for these items. Sponsored by The Daily Progress and radio station WINA in conjunction with The United Way of Greater Charlottesville, the Santa Fund serves children in the city of Charlottesville and the counties of Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson and Orange.
You can donate online at TheSantaFund.org or by mail a check to Santa Fund for Schoolkids, 200 Garrett Street Suite I, Charlottesville, VA 22902. You also can honor or remember a loved one by giving in their honor or memory.
The Daily Progress will publish the names of new donors each day and designate in whose honor a gift is made.
TODAY’S DONATIONSRon & Martha Brownfield, $105
In memory of my bride for 43 years Jane Sheffield Maddux- my best friend and the love of my life! John Maddux, $525
In memory of Stewart, Jeffrey & Edward, $50
In loving memory of Mickey from Doug, $100
In memory of Dan, Jan, and Janice; In honor of Howell, $200
Donald Nuechterlein, $300
Florence and Harry Wellons, $500
In memory of Steve and Mick, $100
In memory of Lisa A., $100
In memory of Alex Wright + Bill and Eloise Craddock, $100
In memory of my State Farm retiree lunch buddies, Cole Sandridge, Betty Lou Scruggs, Sue Dofflemoyer, Sandy Snow, Arlene Jacobs, Wendell Howell, and Gladys Herdon. Linda Carefoot, $75
In memory of our sister in law Phyllis Johnson, our cousins Andy Clark, Denise Mills and Dianne Necessary. Also our friends Bobby McGhee, Waverly Thomas, Alease Hall, Grace Peterson, Helen Barker, Pat Williams, Betty Morris, and Claude Carroll. Bobby and Linda Carefoot, $75
TODAY’S TOTAL: $2,230.00
RUNNING TOTAL: $124,578.51
GOAL: $200,000
TO REACH GOAL: $75,421.49