12/28 Santa Fund

The Santa Fund, established in 1894, goes to help provide warm clothing and school supplies for families of young children who may be struggling to pay for these items. Sponsored by The Daily Progress and radio station WINA in conjunction with The United Way of Greater Charlottesville, the Santa Fund serves children in the city of Charlottesville and the counties of Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson and Orange.
You can donate online at TheSantaFund.org or by mail a check to Santa Fund for Schoolkids, 200 Garrett Street Suite I, Charlottesville, VA 22902. You also can honor or remember a loved one by giving in their honor or memory. The Daily Progress will publish the names of new donors each day and designate in whose honor a gift is made.
TODAY’S DONATIONS
In honor of my sister, Colleen Gross, $100
In memory of Gene and Don, $200
In honor of Ruth, $100
In honor of Monte and Margaret, $100
In honor of Shane and Misty, $100
In honor of Henry and Benjamin, $100
Mary and Erwin Thomas, $200
In memory of Gene and in honor of Grace Carpenter, $100
Eileen L. Wilkins, $25
In memory of Miriam, $50
The Elf, $250
Cathy and David Westhouse, $100
Given in honor of Nicky Theodose, $50
In memory of Charlie Kaut, $100
In memory of Maude & Clarence Mayo and Robert & June August, $200
In memory of: J.T. Graves, Helen Graves, Jay Graves, Lissie Walker, $100
For Lydia Grace with love, $100
Mt. View Baptist Church, Welcome Hand Bible Class, $100
In memory of Mom and Dad with love, Ali, Cole, and Evin, $200
In honor of Robert Edward and Thomas Jonathan, $200
Duncan and France Payne, $500
In Honor of Jamie, David, Gabe and Oliver, $100
In memory of Bruce, $250
Charlottesville Doe Club #389 in memory of our deceased Doe Sisters, $100
In honor of our daughter Stephanie, Leroy's mother at 103 and in memory of our son Christopher by Pat and Leroy Hamlett, $250
Christine Fleckles and Edwin Rushia, $300
In loving memory of Our Loved Ones by Julie and Don Wheeler, $200
With grateful thanks for Ian, Ruchi, Colin, Jen, Derek and Kyla, $500
From Ace and Mac, $100
John Mason, $150
In loving memory of Walter and Evelyn Kabana, $200
In memory of Will, Mary, Jean, Tim and Bradley, $100
In honor of Allie Humphreys, $262.50
In honor of Emily Humphreys and Nick Cohen, $262.50
Anonymous, $210
TODAY’S TOTAL: $5,960.00
RUNNING TOTAL: $122,348.51
GOAL: $200,000
TO REACH GOAL: $77,651.49