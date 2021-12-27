 Skip to main content
12/28 Santa Fund
Santa Fund for Schoolkids

The Santa Fund, established in 1894, goes to help provide warm clothing and school supplies for families of young children who may be struggling to pay for these items. Sponsored by The Daily Progress and radio station WINA in conjunction with The United Way of Greater Charlottesville, the Santa Fund serves children in the city of Charlottesville and the counties of Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson and Orange.

You can donate online at TheSantaFund.org or by mail a check to Santa Fund for Schoolkids, 200 Garrett Street Suite I, Charlottesville, VA 22902. You also can honor or remember a loved one by giving in their honor or memory. The Daily Progress will publish the names of new donors each day and designate in whose honor a gift is made.

TODAY’S DONATIONS

 In honor of my sister, Colleen Gross, $100

 In memory of Gene and Don, $200

 In honor of Ruth, $100

 In honor of Monte and Margaret, $100

 In honor of Shane and Misty, $100

 In honor of Henry and Benjamin, $100

 Mary and Erwin Thomas, $200

 In memory of Gene and in honor of Grace Carpenter, $100

 Eileen L. Wilkins, $25

 In memory of Miriam, $50

 The Elf, $250

 Cathy and David Westhouse, $100

 Given in honor of Nicky Theodose, $50

 In memory of Charlie Kaut, $100

 In memory of Maude & Clarence Mayo and Robert & June August, $200

 In memory of: J.T. Graves, Helen Graves, Jay Graves, Lissie Walker, $100

 For Lydia Grace with love, $100

 Mt. View Baptist Church, Welcome Hand Bible Class, $100

 In memory of Mom and Dad with love, Ali, Cole, and Evin, $200

 In honor of Robert Edward and Thomas Jonathan, $200

 Duncan and France Payne, $500

 In Honor of Jamie, David, Gabe and Oliver, $100

 In memory of Bruce, $250

 Charlottesville Doe Club #389 in memory of our deceased Doe Sisters, $100

 In honor of our daughter Stephanie, Leroy's mother at 103 and in memory of our son Christopher by Pat and Leroy Hamlett, $250

 Christine Fleckles and Edwin Rushia, $300

 In loving memory of Our Loved Ones by Julie and Don Wheeler, $200

 With grateful thanks for Ian, Ruchi, Colin, Jen, Derek and Kyla, $500

 From Ace and Mac, $100

 John Mason, $150

 In loving memory of Walter and Evelyn Kabana, $200

 In memory of Will, Mary, Jean, Tim and Bradley, $100

 In honor of Allie Humphreys, $262.50

 In honor of Emily Humphreys and Nick Cohen, $262.50

 Anonymous, $210

TODAY’S TOTAL: $5,960.00

RUNNING TOTAL: $122,348.51

GOAL: $200,000

TO REACH GOAL: $77,651.49

