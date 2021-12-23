12/24 Santa Fund

Happy Christmas Eve! The Santa Fund, established in 1894, goes to help provide warm clothing and school supplies for families of young children who may be struggling to pay for these items. Sponsored by The Daily Progress and radio station WINA in conjunction with The United Way of Greater Charlottesville, the Santa Fund serves children in the city of Charlottesville and the counties of Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson and Orange.
You can donate online at TheSantaFund.org or by mail a check to Santa Fund for Schoolkids, 200 Garrett Street Suite I, Charlottesville, VA 22902. You also can honor or remember a loved one by giving in their honor or memory. The Daily Progress will publish the names of new donors each day and designate in whose honor a gift is made.
TODAY’S DONATIONSSanta lives!!!!, $420
In honor of Grant and Barbara Cosner, from Chris, Kim and Kyra, $105
In memory of Chyler Ebersold, with love from Texas, $105
In memory of Grandpa Ernie, with love from Texas, $105
In honor of Buford’s excellent retired reading teacher, Jill Stubblefield, $105
Anonymous, $105
In celebration of Andi, Callah and Scout, $300
Anonymous, $52.50
In memory of Fran Carson, a true champion of Santa, $52.50
In honor of the amazing staff of the United Way of Greater Charlottesville, $300
2hoos in honor of our sons, $105
From Hank and Ramona Shugart, $105
Anonymous, $52.50
In memory of Camilla, Robert, Mary B and William, $105
In honor of our grandchildren; Aino, Leonardo, Ellen, and Bodhi. Love Grammy and Grandy, $420
In memory of my brother, Steven Bruce Thompson, and my father, Bruce Thompson, $105
In memory of MDUC, $210
D. Keith & Cheryl Gearhart, $52.50
Anonymous, $105
TODAY’S TOTAL: $2,872.50
RUNNING TOTAL: $111,904.76
GOAL: $200,000
TO REACH GOAL: $88,095.24