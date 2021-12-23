12/24 Santa Fund

Happy Christmas Eve! The Santa Fund, established in 1894, goes to help provide warm clothing and school supplies for families of young children who may be struggling to pay for these items. Sponsored by The Daily Progress and radio station WINA in conjunction with The United Way of Greater Charlottesville, the Santa Fund serves children in the city of Charlottesville and the counties of Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson and Orange.

You can donate online at TheSantaFund.org or by mail a check to Santa Fund for Schoolkids, 200 Garrett Street Suite I, Charlottesville, VA 22902. You also can honor or remember a loved one by giving in their honor or memory. The Daily Progress will publish the names of new donors each day and designate in whose honor a gift is made.

TODAY’S DONATIONSSanta lives!!!!, $420

In honor of Grant and Barbara Cosner, from Chris, Kim and Kyra, $105

In memory of Chyler Ebersold, with love from Texas, $105

In memory of Grandpa Ernie, with love from Texas, $105

In honor of Buford’s excellent retired reading teacher, Jill Stubblefield, $105