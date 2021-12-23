12/24 Santa Fund

 Skip to main content
Happy Christmas Eve! The Santa Fund, established in 1894, goes to help provide warm clothing and school supplies for families of young children who may be struggling to pay for these items. Sponsored by The Daily Progress and radio station WINA in conjunction with The United Way of Greater Charlottesville, the Santa Fund serves children in the city of Charlottesville and the counties of Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson and Orange.

You can donate online at TheSantaFund.org or by mail a check to Santa Fund for Schoolkids, 200 Garrett Street Suite I, Charlottesville, VA 22902. You also can honor or remember a loved one by giving in their honor or memory. The Daily Progress will publish the names of new donors each day and designate in whose honor a gift is made.

TODAY’S DONATIONSSanta lives!!!!, $420

In honor of Grant and Barbara Cosner, from Chris, Kim and Kyra, $105

In memory of Chyler Ebersold, with love from Texas, $105

In memory of Grandpa Ernie, with love from Texas, $105

In honor of Buford’s excellent retired reading teacher, Jill Stubblefield, $105

Anonymous, $105

In celebration of Andi, Callah and Scout, $300

Anonymous, $52.50

In memory of Fran Carson, a true champion of Santa, $52.50

In honor of the amazing staff of the United Way of Greater Charlottesville, $300

2hoos in honor of our sons, $105

From Hank and Ramona Shugart, $105

Anonymous, $52.50

In memory of Camilla, Robert, Mary B and William, $105

In honor of our grandchildren; Aino, Leonardo, Ellen, and Bodhi. Love Grammy and Grandy, $420

In memory of my brother, Steven Bruce Thompson, and my father, Bruce Thompson, $105

In memory of MDUC, $210

D. Keith & Cheryl Gearhart, $52.50

Anonymous, $105

TODAY’S TOTAL: $2,872.50

RUNNING TOTAL: $111,904.76

GOAL: $200,000

TO REACH GOAL: $88,095.24

