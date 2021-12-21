12/22 Santa Fund

The Santa Fund, established in 1894, goes to help provide warm clothing and school supplies for families of young children who may be struggling to pay for these items. Sponsored by The Daily Progress and radio station WINA in conjunction with The United Way of Greater Charlottesville, the Santa Fund serves children in the city of Charlottesville and the counties of Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson and Orange.
You can donate online at TheSantaFund.org or by mail a check to Santa Fund for Schoolkids, 200 Garrett Street Suite I, Charlottesville, VA 22902. You also can honor or remember a loved one by giving in their honor or memory. The Daily Progress will publish the names of new donors each day and designate in whose honor a gift is made.
TODAY’S DONATIONS
Anonymous, $210
In memory of my two mom's Evelyn Mason & Mary Carter, $105
Joyce Pastors, $300
The Rebecca Circle, Crozet United Methodist Church, $100
Anonymous, $100
In memory of my parents, Johnnie and Belle Lawson from Charles, $500
Anonymous, $150
In memory of Phoebe, $135
Richard and Jane Hiss, $100
In memory of Bobby, $300
In loving memory of my Himama, $100
In loving memory of Avery Catlin, Hannah and Randolph Catlin, $250
In memory of Ned Foss, $100 In memory of Jim Wooton, $50
Julie Hansen and Hamilton Davis, $200
John & Kitty Roberson, $100
In honor of Kitty Cat and memory of our pet peeve, $35
Rose and Charles Myers, $150
In memory of loved ones, $50
In memory of my Great Grandson - Casey Lam, $100
Diane and Bruce Dotson, $250
TODAY’S TOTAL: $3,385.00
RUNNING TOTAL: $102,494.76
GOAL: $200,000
TO REACH GOAL: $97,505.24