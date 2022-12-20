12/21 Santa Fund

Established in 1894, The Santa Fund helps provide warm clothing and school supplies for families of young children who may be struggling to pay for these items. Sponsored by The Daily Progress and radio station WINA in conjunction with The United Way of Greater Charlottesville, the Santa Fund serves children in the city of Charlottesville and the counties of Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson and Orange.

You can donate online at TheSantaFund.org or by mail a check to Santa Fund for Schoolkids, 200 Garrett Street Suite I, Charlottesville, VA 22902. You also can honor or remember a loved one by giving in their honor or memory.

The Daily Progress will publish the names of new donors each day and designate in whose honor a gift is made.

TODAY’S DONATIONS

In honor of our granddaughters Mackenzie, Maggie and Violet, $75

Anonymous, $21

Mary and Paul Legrand, $105

In memory of Chyler Ebersold, with love from Texas, $100

In memory of Grandpa Ernie, with love from Texas, $100

In thanks to the Nurses and Staff of 7W, 7C, 7N, PICU, NICU, SAS, PACU, VOPSC, ED, OR, and all who help kids at UVa Children's Hospital from the Division of Pediatric Surgery, $262.50

Ruth and Malcolm Bell, $210

Belinda and Wayne, $500

TODAY’S TOTAL: $1,373.50

RUNNING TOTAL: $67,764.96

GOAL: $250,000

TO REACH GOAL $182,235.04