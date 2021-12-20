12/21 Santa Fund

 Skip to main content
Santa Fund for Schoolkids

The Santa Fund, established in 1894, goes to help provide warm clothing and school supplies for families of young children who may be struggling to pay for these items. Sponsored by The Daily Progress and radio station WINA in conjunction with The United Way of Greater Charlottesville, the Santa Fund serves children in the city of Charlottesville and the counties of Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson and Orange.

You can donate online at TheSantaFund.org or by mail a check to Santa Fund for Schoolkids, 200 Garrett Street Suite I, Charlottesville, VA 22902. You also can honor or remember a loved one by giving in their honor or memory. The Daily Progress will publish the names of new donors each day and designate in whose honor a gift is made.

TODAY’S DONATIONSAnonymous, $15,000

T & J Wolanski Family Fund, $500

In loving memory of Bob & Jackie Cook, Tulla & Nick Sakell, and John Hancock from The Sakell Family, $262.50

In honor of my son-in-law, Michael Snow, $105

In loving memory of Zan Short, whose spirit shines brightly on us this Christmas. From the Short Family, $210

In memory of the Sillett Family, Our Sweet Son Tommy, Bill, Helen, Effie, & Benjamin. Hatcher Family, Carl, Marietta, Larry & Denise. We miss you all so much. Merry Christmas To All! Thomas Sr. & Debby, $131.25

Anonymous, $105

Anonymous, $105

In memory of Chen Yang, $220.50

In memory of Vincent Giuliano, MD, $52.50

TODAY’S TOTAL: $16,691.75

RUNNING TOTAL: $99,109.76

GOAL: $200,000

TO REACH GOAL: $100,890.24

