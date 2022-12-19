12/20 Santa Fund

Santa needs your help! As the beloved elf gets ready for his Christmas Eve ride around the world, his helpers are no doubt frantically working to get his sleigh airborne by Dec. 24. As revealed in the Christmas movie "Elf," Santa needs all of our good cheer to help keep him aloft and to make sure kids around the globe get the gifts of their dreams.

Closer to home, The Santa Fund, needs help, too, so it can help kids year-round who need school supplies and clothes.

Established in 1894, goes to help provide warm clothing and school supplies for families of young children who may be struggling to pay for these items. Sponsored by The Daily Progress and radio station WINA in conjunction with The United Way of Greater Charlottesville, the Santa Fund serves children in the city of Charlottesville and the counties of Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson and Orange.

You can donate online at TheSantaFund.org or by mail a check to Santa Fund for Schoolkids, 200 Garrett Street Suite I, Charlottesville, VA 22902. You also can honor or remember a loved one by giving in their honor or memory.

The Daily Progress will publish the names of new donors each day and designate in whose honor a gift is made.

TODAY’S DONATIONS

Marilyn R. Gale, $1000

Mary C. Van Miller, $200

In memory of my parents, Jim and Christine Beck, $100

John Beard, Jr., $300

In memory of Uncle George, $25

In memory of Leslie, $100

In memory of our parents from Wanda and Grover, $50

In memory of: Katherine Scruggs, $50

Sandra and H. Randolph Melton, $100

TODAY’S TOTAL: $1,925.00

RUNNING TOTAL: $66,391.46

GOAL: $250,000

TO REACH GOAL $183,608.54