12/19 Santa Fund
Santa Fund for Schoolkids

The Santa Fund, established in 1894, goes to help provide warm clothing and school supplies for families of young children who may be struggling to pay for these items. Sponsored by The Daily Progress and radio station WINA in conjunction with The United Way of Greater Charlottesville, the Santa Fund serves children in the city of Charlottesville and the counties of Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson and Orange.

You can donate online at TheSantaFund.org or by mail a check to Santa Fund for Schoolkids, 200 Garrett Street Suite I, Charlottesville, VA 22902. You also can honor or remember a loved one by giving in their honor or memory. The Daily Progress will publish the names of new donors each day and designate in whose honor a gift is made.

TODAY’S DONATIONS

Edith E. and Hans J. Weber, $150

Anonymous, $2000

Susan Fletcher and Duane Ryder, $100

Lee and Meredith Wouters, $100

In appreciation of all staff at Martha Jefferson House, $100

Cyndy and Sam Caughron, $250

Tuesday Bridge Club, $131

TODAY’S TOTAL: $2,831.00

RUNNING TOTAL: $79,373.01

GOAL: $200,000

TO REACH GOAL: $120,626.99

