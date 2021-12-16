12/17 Santa Fund

The Santa Fund, established in 1894, goes to help provide warm clothing and school supplies for families of young children who may be struggling to pay for these items. Sponsored by The Daily Progress and radio station WINA in conjunction with The United Way of Greater Charlottesville, the Santa Fund serves children in the city of Charlottesville and the counties of Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson and Orange.
You can donate online at TheSantaFund.org or by mail a check to Santa Fund for Schoolkids, 200 Garrett Street Suite I, Charlottesville, VA 22902. You also can honor or remember a loved one by giving in their honor or memory. The Daily Progress will publish the names of new donors each day and designate in whose honor a gift is made.
TODAY’S DONATIONS
In memory of Sam Wells, $100
In memory of—our parents, brothers and sister—L.F and Frances G. Ponton, $300
In memory of Bea, $200
In memory of Jo + Slim, $75
In memory of granddaddy Michael Ragland from Bridgette and Wesley, $50
Joyce and Michael Holt, $500
Joan and Jeffrey B. Ferrill, $500
In memory of our deceased family members & our beloved Angela. Sandy & Ann Tucker, $100
Annette and Robert Minnis, $100
In honor of all our children, $500
Daniel and Lynda Monahan, $150
To God’s children from Blessed, $111.11
In memory of Nick Anninos and my “1014”, “Allenton Avenue”, and “Rockbridge Avenue” families, $1000
Arnom and Julia Harris, $100
In memory of Lee Webb, $500
TODAY’S TOTAL: $4,286.11
RUNNING TOTAL: $72,892.01
GOAL: $200,000
TO REACH GOAL: $127,107.99