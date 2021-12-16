 Skip to main content
12/17 Santa Fund
Santa Fund for Schoolkids

The Santa Fund, established in 1894, goes to help provide warm clothing and school supplies for families of young children who may be struggling to pay for these items. Sponsored by The Daily Progress and radio station WINA in conjunction with The United Way of Greater Charlottesville, the Santa Fund serves children in the city of Charlottesville and the counties of Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson and Orange.

You can donate online at TheSantaFund.org or by mail a check to Santa Fund for Schoolkids, 200 Garrett Street Suite I, Charlottesville, VA 22902. You also can honor or remember a loved one by giving in their honor or memory. The Daily Progress will publish the names of new donors each day and designate in whose honor a gift is made.

TODAY’S DONATIONS

In memory of Sam Wells, $100

In memory of—our parents, brothers and sister—L.F and Frances G. Ponton, $300

In memory of Bea, $200

In memory of Jo + Slim, $75

In memory of granddaddy Michael Ragland from Bridgette and Wesley, $50

Joyce and Michael Holt, $500

Joan and Jeffrey B. Ferrill, $500

In memory of our deceased family members & our beloved Angela. Sandy & Ann Tucker, $100

Annette and Robert Minnis, $100

In honor of all our children, $500

Daniel and Lynda Monahan, $150

To God’s children from Blessed, $111.11

In memory of Nick Anninos and my “1014”, “Allenton Avenue”, and “Rockbridge Avenue” families, $1000

Arnom and Julia Harris, $100

In memory of Lee Webb, $500

TODAY’S TOTAL: $4,286.11

RUNNING TOTAL: $72,892.01

GOAL: $200,000

TO REACH GOAL: $127,107.99

