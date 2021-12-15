12/16 Santa Fund

Nearly halfway through December, and the Santa Fund is still going strong!

The Santa Fund, established in 1894, goes to help provide warm clothing and school supplies for families of young children who may be struggling to pay for these items. Sponsored by The Daily Progress and radio station WINA in conjunction with The United Way of Greater Charlottesville, the Santa Fund serves children in the city of Charlottesville and the counties of Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson and Orange.

You can donate online at TheSantaFund.org or by mail a check to Santa Fund for Schoolkids, 200 Garrett Street Suite I, Charlottesville, VA 22902. You also can honor or remember a loved one by giving in their honor or memory. The Daily Progress will publish the names of new donors each day and designate in whose honor a gift is made.

TODAY’S DONATIONS

In Memory of Our Parents, From Alice & Wick, $200

Robert and Suzanne Reid, $100

Margaret Gilmer, $100

In Memory of Loved Ones from Everett and Paula Backe, $300

Springtree Partners, $100