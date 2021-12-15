12/16 Santa Fund

Nearly halfway through December, and the Santa Fund is still going strong!
The Santa Fund, established in 1894, goes to help provide warm clothing and school supplies for families of young children who may be struggling to pay for these items. Sponsored by The Daily Progress and radio station WINA in conjunction with The United Way of Greater Charlottesville, the Santa Fund serves children in the city of Charlottesville and the counties of Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson and Orange.
You can donate online at TheSantaFund.org or by mail a check to Santa Fund for Schoolkids, 200 Garrett Street Suite I, Charlottesville, VA 22902. You also can honor or remember a loved one by giving in their honor or memory. The Daily Progress will publish the names of new donors each day and designate in whose honor a gift is made.
TODAY’S DONATIONS
In Memory of Our Parents, From Alice & Wick, $200
Robert and Suzanne Reid, $100
Margaret Gilmer, $100
In Memory of Loved Ones from Everett and Paula Backe, $300
Springtree Partners, $100
Children of Ebenezer United Methodist Church, Louisa, $100
The Falcon Club Foundation, $300
Tiger & Peaches, $100
Jane and Paul W. Kingston, $200
In memory of Marian and Mac $100
In memory of Clyde and Virginia, $100
In memory of Nana, $100
Katharine Richardson, $200
Richard and Elizabeth Leukroth, $100
Gregory and Anne Taylor, $50
In memory of our Pa Pa—Gene Snead from: ZyAiarah, Saleena, Alister, Aubree and Kehyani, $25
Charles and Dorothy Haney, $150
In memory of Mewzette from Terry, $20
Duncan and Susan Campbell, $100
In memory of our loved ones—The Camp Family, $100
In Honor of our Grandchildren: Liam, Finn, Rosie, Harper and Iris, $300
In memory of David Prentice, $210
John and Patty Gazewood, $52.50
In honor of my grandmothers who were educators: Eva Lee Appl and Phyllis Whitmore, $52.50
Anonymous, $105
Bosley Crowther and Margery Henneman, $200
In loving memory of Gramma and Herbie, $50
In honor of Fletcher, Zee, Sam, Charlie, and Phebe, $50
In loving memory of Bill Davis, Randy Davis, Jackie Davis, and Mike Baber and In honor of Betty Davis, $100
Dolly, $250
In memory of James H. Mcgrath, $100
In memory of Jean “THE BEST SISTER EVER”, $1000
Carol and Richard Ward, $200
Bette & Charlie, $100
In memory of fellow educators: Kevin Simon and Ralph Law, $50
Anonymous, $50
Dickinson, Mille, Sophie, + J.T., $100
In memory of Tom G., $50
In memory of Audrey Atwood and Jackie Hall, $100
In honor of Judy and in memory of Buddy Durham, $200
TODAY’S TOTAL: $5,865.00
RUNNING TOTAL: $68,605.90