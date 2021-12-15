 Skip to main content
12/16 Santa Fund
Santa Fund for Schoolkids

Nearly halfway through December, and the Santa Fund is still going strong!

The Santa Fund, established in 1894, goes to help provide warm clothing and school supplies for families of young children who may be struggling to pay for these items. Sponsored by The Daily Progress and radio station WINA in conjunction with The United Way of Greater Charlottesville, the Santa Fund serves children in the city of Charlottesville and the counties of Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson and Orange.

You can donate online at TheSantaFund.org or by mail a check to Santa Fund for Schoolkids, 200 Garrett Street Suite I, Charlottesville, VA 22902. You also can honor or remember a loved one by giving in their honor or memory. The Daily Progress will publish the names of new donors each day and designate in whose honor a gift is made.

TODAY’S DONATIONS

In Memory of Our Parents, From Alice & Wick, $200

Robert and Suzanne Reid, $100

Margaret Gilmer, $100

In Memory of Loved Ones from Everett and Paula Backe, $300

Springtree Partners, $100

Children of Ebenezer United Methodist Church, Louisa, $100

The Falcon Club Foundation, $300

Tiger & Peaches, $100

Jane and Paul W. Kingston, $200

In memory of Marian and Mac $100

In memory of Clyde and Virginia, $100

In memory of Nana, $100

Katharine Richardson, $200

Richard and Elizabeth Leukroth, $100

Gregory and Anne Taylor, $50

In memory of our Pa Pa—Gene Snead from: ZyAiarah, Saleena, Alister, Aubree and Kehyani, $25

Charles and Dorothy Haney, $150

In memory of Mewzette from Terry, $20

Duncan and Susan Campbell, $100

In memory of our loved ones—The Camp Family, $100

In Honor of our Grandchildren: Liam, Finn, Rosie, Harper and Iris, $300

In memory of David Prentice, $210

John and Patty Gazewood, $52.50

In honor of my grandmothers who were educators: Eva Lee Appl and Phyllis Whitmore, $52.50

Anonymous, $105

Bosley Crowther and Margery Henneman, $200

In loving memory of Gramma and Herbie, $50

In honor of Fletcher, Zee, Sam, Charlie, and Phebe, $50

In loving memory of Bill Davis, Randy Davis, Jackie Davis, and Mike Baber and In honor of Betty Davis, $100

Dolly, $250

In memory of James H. Mcgrath, $100

In memory of Jean “THE BEST SISTER EVER”, $1000

Carol and Richard Ward, $200

Bette & Charlie, $100

In memory of fellow educators: Kevin Simon and Ralph Law, $50

Anonymous, $50

Dickinson, Mille, Sophie, + J.T., $100

In memory of Tom G., $50

In memory of Audrey Atwood and Jackie Hall, $100

In honor of Judy and in memory of Buddy Durham, $200

TODAY’S TOTAL: $5,865.00

RUNNING TOTAL: $68,605.90

GOAL: $200,000

TO REACH GOAL: $131,394.10

