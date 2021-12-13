12/14 Santa Fund

The Santa Fund, established in 1894, goes to help provide warm clothing and school supplies for families of young children who may be struggling to pay for these items. Sponsored by The Daily Progress and radio station WINA in conjunction with The United Way of Greater Charlottesville, the Santa Fund serves children in the city of Charlottesville and the counties of Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson and Orange.
You can donate online at TheSantaFund.org or by mail a check to Santa Fund for Schoolkids, 200 Garrett Street Suite I, Charlottesville, VA 22902. You also can honor or remember a loved one by giving in their honor or memory. The Daily Progress will publish the names of new donors each day and designate in whose honor a gift is made.
TODAY’S DONATIONS
Leslie and Mark Hadley, $50
In memory of Marilyn Treadway, $100
In memory or George and Peggy Vaughan, $500
Arthur and Penelope Kaiserlian, $100
Debra and David Stone, $100
James and Ann-Louise Fisher, $100
Fond memories of Chester Davis, Madie Proffitt, Billy Proffitt, Charlotte Spencer, and Buck Spencer, $50
Donna R. Arehart Fund, $500
The Boyatt Family, $52.50
Gus & Fred, $52.50
For Josey, $105
Penny and Tom Crisp, $262.50
In honor of the UVA Children's Hospital Nursing and Staff for 7 Acute Wards, PICU, NICU, OR, SAS, PACU, VOSPC, ED, and Battle Clinics. Thank you from the Division of Pediatric Surgery, $262.50
Paul and Billie Jo Powell, $262.50
For Maude Onida Williams Barney, $26.25
In memory of S. Y. DeWitt and Vera Cason DeWitt, $50
Anonymous, $262.50
TODAY’S TOTAL: $2,836.25
RUNNING TOTAL: $61,207.41
GOAL: $200,000
TO REACH GOAL: $138,792.59