12/11 Santa Fund

One-fourth of the way to our goal! We're so thankful for your generosity so far, and we hope that you continue to support the children who benefit from your donations.
The Santa fund, established in 1894, goes to help provide warm clothing and supplies for young students whose families may be struggling to pay for these items. Sponsored by The Daily Progress and radio station WINA in conjunction with The United Way of Greater Charlottesville, the Santa Fund serves children in the city of Charlottesville and the counties of Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson and Orange.
You can donate online at TheSantaFund.org or by mail a check to Santa Fund for Schoolkids, 200 Garrett Street Suite I, Charlottesville, VA 22902. You also can honor or remember a loved one by giving in their honor or memory. The Daily Progress will publish the names of new donors each day and designate in whose honor a gift is made.
TODAY’S DONATIONS
In memory of Ron Lavis, $100
Thank you - J.Devon Lowdon, MD, Avery J. Evans, MD, and John R,. Gaughen, Jr. MD, $50
Memory of Nelson and Lois Brown, $100
In loving memory of my husband John Allan James. Love, Sally, $210
In memory of Faye Reed, $100
Anonymous, $250
HAM, MY EVERYTHING, In memory of Hamilton Creasy, $100
Lee and Linda Coogle, $250
To honor educators, $100
William J. Tracz, $100
Martin and Lorisa Cooper, $200
In memory of BoBo and Susan Lee from Anonymous, $50
In memory of Evelyn Barbour, $20
In memory of Tiny & Mabel Haney and their Christmas lights, $250
Ruth and Arthur Kroll, $100
In memory of my son, John David Jennings II, $100
In honor of Teera, my daughter and the Fabio Spino Family, $100
Ruth and David McWilliams, $200
The Women of New Bethel United Methodist Church, $35
Free Union Extension Homemaker, $100
TST Investments, $500
Margie and James E. Houchins, $100