12/11 Santa Fund

Santa Fund for Schoolkids

One-fourth of the way to our goal! We're so thankful for your generosity so far, and we hope that you continue to support the children who benefit from your donations.

The Santa fund, established in 1894, goes to help provide warm clothing and supplies for young students whose families may be struggling to pay for these items. Sponsored by The Daily Progress and radio station WINA in conjunction with The United Way of Greater Charlottesville, the Santa Fund serves children in the city of Charlottesville and the counties of Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson and Orange.

You can donate online at TheSantaFund.org or by mail a check to Santa Fund for Schoolkids, 200 Garrett Street Suite I, Charlottesville, VA 22902. You also can honor or remember a loved one by giving in their honor or memory. The Daily Progress will publish the names of new donors each day and designate in whose honor a gift is made.

TODAY’S DONATIONS

 In memory of Ron Lavis, $100

 Thank you - J.Devon Lowdon, MD, Avery J. Evans, MD, and John R,. Gaughen, Jr. MD, $50

 Memory of Nelson and Lois Brown, $100

 In loving memory of my husband John Allan James. Love, Sally, $210

 In memory of Faye Reed, $100

 Anonymous, $250

 HAM, MY EVERYTHING, In memory of Hamilton Creasy, $100

 Lee and Linda Coogle, $250

 To honor educators, $100

 William J. Tracz, $100

 Martin and Lorisa Cooper, $200

 In memory of BoBo and Susan Lee from Anonymous, $50

 In memory of Evelyn Barbour, $20

 In memory of Tiny & Mabel Haney and their Christmas lights, $250

 Ruth and Arthur Kroll, $100

 In memory of my son, John David Jennings II, $100

 In honor of Teera, my daughter and the Fabio Spino Family, $100

 Ruth and David McWilliams, $200

 The Women of New Bethel United Methodist Church, $35

 Free Union Extension Homemaker, $100

 TST Investments, $500

 Margie and James E. Houchins, $100

TODAY’S TOTAL: $3,115.00

RUNNING TOTAL: $50,607.41

GOAL: $200,000

TO REACH GOAL: $149,392.59

