12/10 Santa Fund donations

The donations for Santa Fund rolling in, and we're nearly 25% of the way to our goal! Although there's still a ways to go, we hope that you continue to support the children who benefit from your generosity.
The Santa fund, established in 1894, goes to help provide warm clothing and supplies for young students whose families may be struggling to pay for these items. Sponsored by The Daily Progress and radio station WINA in conjunction with The United Way of Greater Charlottesville, the Santa Fund serves children in the city of Charlottesville and the counties of Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson and Orange.
You can donate online at TheSantaFund.org or by mail a check to Santa Fund for Schoolkids, 200 Garrett Street Suite I, Charlottesville, VA 22902. You also can honor or remember a loved one by giving in their honor or memory. The Daily Progress will publish the names of new donors each day and designate in whose honor a gift is made.
TODAY’S DONATIONS
In memory of Monk McCauley, $55
Kari and Harry Miller, $50
Ron and Linda Burton, $200
In memory of Pat Jensen from Patricia Cook, $50
Mary M. Belew, $100
Mary Van Miller, $200
Jennifer Gaden, $200
George and Karen Emmitt, $100
Anonymous, $50
In loving memory of Charlie, Ann, Farrell & Linda, $300
In loving memory of Sandra J. Clark, $500
In memory of my husband, Bill Davis and son Randy Davis from Betty Davis, $100
From Jared, Dylan, and Brenden, $100
In honor of Teddy & Emmett, $100
In memory of Dan, $100
Maureen and Larry Eckenroth, $100
Nancy Dettor, $200
Lloyd and Marie, $40
Honoring two Calvins - Beverley McCoid, $100
In memory of Glennis Cook, Jean Morris, Grady Shiflett, Genevieve Powell, and David Gene Powell, $105
In honor & gratitude for all the front-line covid workers - from anonymous, $200
In memory of Carlton Jones, $100
In memory of Tom & Susan Baber, $50
Merry Christmas from Mirage, Coffee and Latte, Gus, Diamond, Stripey, Ellie, Purri Long Tail, Neighbor Hobo, and Whoes - Cosmic Honor and Sgt Reckless, $99
Karen & Thomas Roberts, $1000
In memory of my beloved Marine William "Bill" Page, $500
Thank you, Great Grandma Eva, From Jack, Isla, William and Bennett, $200
TODAY’S TOTAL: $4,899.00
RUNNING TOTAL: $47,492.41
GOAL: $200,000
TO REACH GOAL: $152,507.59