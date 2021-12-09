 Skip to main content
12/10 Santa Fund donations
12/10 Santa Fund donations

Santa Fund for Schoolkids

The donations for Santa Fund rolling in, and we're nearly 25% of the way to our goal! Although there's still a ways to go, we hope that you continue to support the children who benefit from your generosity.

The Santa fund, established in 1894, goes to help provide warm clothing and supplies for young students whose families may be struggling to pay for these items. Sponsored by The Daily Progress and radio station WINA in conjunction with The United Way of Greater Charlottesville, the Santa Fund serves children in the city of Charlottesville and the counties of Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson and Orange.

You can donate online at TheSantaFund.org or by mail a check to Santa Fund for Schoolkids, 200 Garrett Street Suite I, Charlottesville, VA 22902. You also can honor or remember a loved one by giving in their honor or memory. The Daily Progress will publish the names of new donors each day and designate in whose honor a gift is made.

TODAY’S DONATIONS

 In memory of Monk McCauley, $55

 Kari and Harry Miller, $50

 Ron and Linda Burton, $200

 In memory of Pat Jensen from Patricia Cook, $50

 Mary M. Belew, $100

 Mary Van Miller, $200

 Jennifer Gaden, $200

 George and Karen Emmitt, $100

 Anonymous, $50

 In loving memory of Charlie, Ann, Farrell & Linda, $300

 In loving memory of Sandra J. Clark, $500

 In memory of my husband, Bill Davis and son Randy Davis from Betty Davis, $100

 From Jared, Dylan, and Brenden, $100

 In honor of Teddy & Emmett, $100

 In memory of Dan, $100

 Maureen and Larry Eckenroth, $100

 Nancy Dettor, $200

 Lloyd and Marie, $40

 Honoring two Calvins - Beverley McCoid, $100

 In memory of Glennis Cook, Jean Morris, Grady Shiflett, Genevieve Powell, and David Gene Powell, $105

 In honor & gratitude for all the front-line covid workers - from anonymous, $200

 In memory of Carlton Jones, $100

 In memory of Tom & Susan Baber, $50

 Merry Christmas from Mirage, Coffee and Latte, Gus, Diamond, Stripey, Ellie, Purri Long Tail, Neighbor Hobo, and Whoes - Cosmic Honor and Sgt Reckless, $99

 Karen & Thomas Roberts, $1000

 In memory of my beloved Marine William "Bill" Page, $500

 Thank you, Great Grandma Eva, From Jack, Isla, William and Bennett, $200

TODAY’S TOTAL: $4,899.00

RUNNING TOTAL: $47,492.41

GOAL: $200,000

TO REACH GOAL: $152,507.59

