12/10 Santa Fund donations

The donations for Santa Fund rolling in, and we're nearly 25% of the way to our goal! Although there's still a ways to go, we hope that you continue to support the children who benefit from your generosity.

The Santa fund, established in 1894, goes to help provide warm clothing and supplies for young students whose families may be struggling to pay for these items. Sponsored by The Daily Progress and radio station WINA in conjunction with The United Way of Greater Charlottesville, the Santa Fund serves children in the city of Charlottesville and the counties of Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson and Orange.

You can donate online at TheSantaFund.org or by mail a check to Santa Fund for Schoolkids, 200 Garrett Street Suite I, Charlottesville, VA 22902. You also can honor or remember a loved one by giving in their honor or memory. The Daily Progress will publish the names of new donors each day and designate in whose honor a gift is made.

TODAY’S DONATIONS

 In memory of Monk McCauley, $55

 Kari and Harry Miller, $50

 Ron and Linda Burton, $200