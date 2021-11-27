11/28Santa Fund

The Santa Fund for Schoolkids keeps growing, with close to another $3K being donated today!

The fund, established in 1894, goes to help provide warm clothing and supplies for young students whose families are having difficulties providing things that youngsters need to thrive at school. The pandemic has worsened hardships that many families face, and the need this year is great.

Sponsored by The Daily Progress and radio station WINA in conjunction with The United Way of Greater Charlottesville, the Santa Fund serves children in the city of Charlottesville and the counties of Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson and Orange.

You can donate online at TheSantaFund.org or by mail a check to Santa Fund for Schoolkids, 200 Garrett Street Suite I, Charlottesville, VA 22902. You also can honor or remember a loved one by giving in their honor or memory. The Daily Progress will publish the names of new donors each day and designate in whose honor a gift is made.

TODAY’S DONATIONS

 Martha and George Truxel, $2000

 Anonymous, $51

 In honor of Anne Spence, $50