100422_LettersToEd

Smacks of censorship

I have read notes taken during the recent school board meeting discussing instructional content policies. Apparently the discussion was widened to include library materials by at least one board member, who argued for removing/banning books from school libraries.

Instructional materials require a student to read the material, while library materials are available to students and families as they choose. A policy banning books from being available in the library where no one is required to read them smacks of censorship. It could well prevent students’ access to some well-regarded books that sometimes have raunchy language. The current destiny policy of allowing parents the option to keep their student from taking a book they find objectionable out of the library seems like a good way to avoid barring all students from accessing all materials some board members find objectionable.

As a fourth grader I read Huck Finn and gave an oral book report about it to my class. My involvement in this project and the poster I painted for it constitute one of the highlights of my school career and introduced me to the history of slavery and racism in my country. I would hate to deny some Madison student an equivalent opportunity to learn and grow from reading a book.

Books are valuable because they provoke thought, challenge our assumptions, and broaden our understanding of others. They invite us to dive deep into new topics. Students who read widely gain so much. Deciding which library book a student is allowed to borrow should remain in the hands of the student’s parents, not in the hands of a stranger on the school board.

Janis Richter, Rochelle

Election integrity revisited

Last month I penned a letter to the Eagle titled Election Integrity. I asked questions concerning the legitimacy of our recent national elections. Since then, Virginia Attorney General Miyares has appointed a 20-person team to better insure the legitimacy of Virginia elections. He stated that “It should be easy to vote and hard to cheat,” and that,” the Election Integrity Unit will work to help to restore confidence in our democratic process in the Commonwealth.”

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has said “Election fraud is notoriously difficult to detect, investigate, and prosecute. In many ways, voting is based on the honor system, and relatively few safeguards are in place to prevent fraud. While most people are honest and law-abiding, there are individuals who purposefully exploit vulnerabilities in the election system in order to manipulate the outcome of elections or impose their will on other voters, in violation of the principle of “one citizen, one vote”.

In response to my letter, two letters were written denouncing my comments concerning voter fraud. Both letters were well written, verbose with a high level of indignant outrage that anyone would question the authenticity of the recent Presidential election. I don’t believe historically Madison County elections have been impacted by fraudulent voters, but my rejoinder to the writers is to quote Shakespeare’s Hamlet: “Methinks the lady doth protest too much”. I do believe it is our duty to vote and be vigilant to aid our electoral board in keeping the one citizen, one vote principal.

As a conservative and Republican. I believe that fraudulent voting may have affected the outcome of the 2020 Presidential election. I am aware that my Democratic friends and family members disagree. It is what it is, Joe Biden is President and Abigail Spanberger is our Representative. I would like to ask, are you better off now than two years ago? How satisfied are you with the economy? Do you like the highest levels of inflation in over 40 years? How are your 401K and other investments doing? What do you think about our country’s illegal immigration? Do you agree with the Administration’s handling of foreign crises? The slipshod withdrawal from Afghanistan? The Ukraine / Russian debacle? The loss of energy independence due to mismanagement of oil and gas reserves? I could go on, but it is difficult to cite anything that is better now than before. Representative Spanberger has supported Biden legislation in all House votes.

I strongly urge each of you to vote. Vote for Yesli Vega, replace Abigail Spanberger and the failing policies of the Biden Administration. Yesli pledges to hold firm to the principals that made America Great. As a child of immigrants Yesli has experienced “first hand”, “the Great American Dream”. Yesli desires only the best for America.

Bob Hill, Etlan

Spanberger committed to safety

As a former writer of national security rules regarding Russia, China and other countries, I urge you to vote to reelect Abigail Spanberger to a third term in the House of Representatives of the U.S. Congress.

Abigail has served as a federal law enforcement officer and a former CIA operative undercover. She is committed to see the U.S. gather the intelligence necessary to strengthen the effectiveness of our Armed Services and keep Americans safe.

In the last four years, she worked tirelessly for agriculture in Virginia and to increase job training and apprenticeships so all Virginians can prepare for good jobs, whether they go to college or not.

She is one of the good guys. Abigail has proven integrity and can be trusted to do the right thing for the people of Virginia.

Larry E. Christensen, Madison