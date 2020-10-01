1002 Dear Abby

DEAR ABBY: Years ago, I met a man through golf, and we developed a casual friendship. I lost track of him for a bit, but when I heard his wife was being treated with chemo for cancer, I took them food and offered support. As our friendship grew stronger, we began playing more golf and became “refriended.”

He’s a good golfer, but he whines constantly on the course.

He’s also joined at the hip with his wife, so much so that when I invited him to our cabin for a guys’ weekend, he asked if his wife and dog could come. I nixed the dog and reluctantly agreed to the wife. A year later, I invited him again, but without his wife because two other friends were coming and it was guys only. He came, but he didn’t really fit in.

Fast-forward to now. Our friendship continues, but his whining is worse, and he can’t go anywhere without his wife. She has told friends that I’m one of only a few remaining friends, and she appreciates it very much. Now I know why! How do I “break up,” Abby?

— ANONYMOUS IN THE WEST

DEAR ANONYMOUS: Because your friend doesn’t fit in with the other guy friends, no rule of etiquette says you must continue to invite him. I wish you had mentioned what he whines about when you golf with him. If it is his wife’s precarious health, it may be that he needs to vent in a cancer support group rather than with you. If it’s the golf game, then you will have to decide whether he’s such a valuable golf partner that you need him. If other members of your golf group no longer want him there, it would be a kindness to socialize with him and his wife less often rather than abandon them.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.