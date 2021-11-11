Calf Mountain Road location waiting for the right Investor or savvy owner! Use your creativity and come make this lot with large detached garage, including workshop space, your own. House on property is most likely a tear down and should not be entered.
1 Bedroom Home in Waynesboro - $75,000
Marc Woolley, who will be Charlottesville’s interim city manager for a $205,000 yearly salary, spent part of a special meeting of City Council…
In an email, which followed James A. Fields’ 2018 first-degree murder conviction in Charlottesville Circuit Court, Michael Hill wrote that "There is no justice for the white man in these damnable Jew-run courts.”
Former Charlottesville Police Chief Brackney files discrimination complaints against city, wants $3 million settlement
Former Charlottesville Police Chief RaShall Brackney has filed a discrimination complaint against the city with the U.S. Equal Employment Oppo…
Charlottesville’s Director of Communications Brian Wheeler is resigning, effective Nov. 19.
Three takeaways from Virginia's 66-58 loss to Navy.
The Traditionalist Worker Party, or TWP, has been a particular focus of the case so far as the plaintiffs have called upon various communications evidence from the group’s members.
Virginia football coach Bronco Mendenhall said Monday he’s “planning” to have star quarterback Brennan Armstrong available Saturday night against No. 7 Notre Dame, though he declined to share much about his status.
“Everything’s right in front of us. We control our own destiny. It kind of feels like the 2019 season. It’s very reminiscent of that.”
More than 40 registered nurses are among 173 employees not in compliance with an August mandate to vaccinate by Nov. 1.
U.S. Sen. Mark Warner said he’s “cautiously optimistic” about mail delivery in the Charlottesville area, after the U.S. postal service told hi…