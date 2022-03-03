Calf Mountain Road location waiting for the right Investor or savvy owner! Use your creativity and come make this lot with large detached garage, including workshop space, your own. House on property is most likely a tear down and should not be entered.
1 Bedroom Home in Waynesboro - $65,000
A Monday incident that left the University of Virginia in lockdown for about 15 minutes ended with the arrest of an Orange County man on charg…
At Championship Football Coaches Clinic, Virginia coach Tony Elliott shares his vision for building the ‘Model Program’
“I appreciate the fact that he’s a program coach and not just a football coach. He made that very clear in his talk today.”
New selections in Devils Backbone Distilling Company's Smash series will be launched in March, including Tropical Smash, a passion fruit choice, and Grape Smash.
Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s new education department has scrapped dozens of resources for schools aimed at promoting diversity and equity, calling them divisive and at times discriminatory.
The newly minted Friends of Cville Downtown organization officially unveiled a new mural wrapped around the unfinished Dewberry building at a …
“It’s amazing. As a little kid, this is everybody’s dream to play football or baseball on a big stage like this, and growing up, this is something I always wanted to do.”
The truck convoys currently descending on Washington D.C. are a new version of domestic extremism using an old cast of actors. Some of the peo…
Move to Virginia gives Curome Cox a chance to reconnect with family that played vital role in his upbringing
"I haven’t been around Curome in years, but we have a really rich history and he’s like a brother to me. So, it was really exciting to know that he was going to be a Wahoo.”
The Albemarle County school division is hoping a 10% raise for employees along with a compensation study and redesign of the human resources d…
Charlottesville’s popular MarieBette Café and Bakery doesn’t just want customers to enjoy eating their delectable baked goods. They want them …