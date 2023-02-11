Quiet Country Setting on 17 Private Acres. Ready to build your new home. Recently installed, a 20' x 80' 3 bay garage with adjacent one bedroom apartment (subject to building inspection). The well, septic and underground electric have been installed. Also recently installed, an 18' x30 equipment shed. Property includes 2 more storage sheds and a building permit already in place for a 3 bedroom, 2 bath home.