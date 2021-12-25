 Skip to main content
1 Bedroom Home in Palmyra - $3,000,000

This unique offering provides the astute buyer with a “no expense” spared home overlooking your own farm with quality infrastructure in place to either begin or continue your growing operation. The facilities in place consist of multiple green houses, processing shop, “on the farm” retail shop, and all necessary water and electric utilities that would ever be needed. There is an amazing AirBNB apartment, “her” craft shop, “his” woodworking shop, and many other farm buildings. This property and lifestyle is virtually impossible to find and duplicate!

