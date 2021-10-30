 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
1 Bedroom Home in Dyke - $189,000

1 Bedroom Home in Dyke - $189,000

1 Bedroom Home in Dyke - $189,000

Live off the grid or build your home on this perfect 2+ acres of open land with all utilities and a mini home and 3 insulated storage/ camping buildings. It was set up for the RV to be hooked up and have the mini house as well. Views of the mountains and a super vegetable garden where she canned a winters supply! No HOA and so close to Moss and Glass House Wineries and more. Superb spot for your organic mini farm with lots of sunny garden space and grazing. 2 -8 x 10 finished and conditioned storage buildings, 1- 12 x 18 insulated building with shed roof and loft area. On a Scenic Route for bike tours and Wine Tours. Located in Nortonsville close to Free Union and en route to Crozet.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Greene County teen pleads guilty to murder
News

Greene County teen pleads guilty to murder

After a courtroom altercation between members of the two families, Brandon Shifflett, 18, pleaded guilty Monday to second-degree murder in the December death of Sara Hammond, 21, of Charlottesville.

Boyles accepts job in Fredericksburg
Local Government

Boyles accepts job in Fredericksburg

 "I mean, for us as a city, we're still just in the same position of needing to fill a lot of vacancies and instability in city government so we can execute our policy goals and long term goals,” councilor Michael Payne said of the new job for Boyles. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert