1 Bedroom Home in Dyke - $175,000

Live off the grid or build your home on this perfect 2+ acres of open land with all utilities and a mini home and 3 insulated storage/ camping buildings. It was set up for the RV to be hooked up and have the mini house as well. Views of the mountains and a super vegetable garden where she canned a winters supply! No HOA and so close to Moss and Glass House Wineries and more. Superb spot for your organic mini farm with lots of sunny garden space and grazing. 2 -8 x 10 finished and conditioned storage buildings, 1- 12 x 18 insulated building with shed roof and loft area. On a Scenic Route for bike tours and Wine Tours. Located in Nortonsville close to Free Union and en route to Crozet.