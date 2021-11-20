Live off the grid or build your home on this perfect 2+ acres of open land with all utilities and a mini home and 3 insulated storage/ camping buildings. It was set up for the RV to be hooked up and have the mini house as well. Views of the mountains and a super vegetable garden where she canned a winters supply! No HOA and so close to Moss and Glass House Wineries and more. Superb spot for your organic mini farm with lots of sunny garden space and grazing. 2 -8 x 10 finished and conditioned storage buildings, 1- 12 x 18 insulated building with shed roof and loft area. On a Scenic Route for bike tours and Wine Tours. Located in Nortonsville close to Free Union and en route to Crozet.
1 Bedroom Home in Dyke - $175,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
When they are fully ripe, the fruits are delicious — not only for humans, but for a variety of critters.
A developer wants to build 490 homes on about 36 acres near the U.S 250/29 Bypass on Old Ivy Road in Albemarle County, but some residents are …
As Chris Cantwell attempted one last-ditch effort at swaying the jury that he is innocent, plaintiffs’ and defense lawyers — including those r…
“Creating more instability after the last two years of constant change and anxiety has created even more stress in our lives,” the Albemarle Education Association said of the new payroll system.
Playing without injured quarterback Brennan Armstrong, the Virginia football team struggles in a 28-3 loss to No. 7 Notre Dame.
Rally lawsuit defendants Chris Cantwell and Richard Spencer asked for charges against them to be dismissed Tuesday, but the judge refused, for…
Champion Brewery and Reason Beer will merge into one company.
Throughout the trial, Jason Kessler has been pointed to by other defendants as the primary organizer of both rallies.
The Greene County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Manassas Park man Friday and charged him with rape and object sexual penetration, according to a…
Three takeaways from the Virginia men's basketball team's 67-47 loss to Houston.