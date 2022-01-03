LOOKING for a charming FARMETTE w/ custom Log cabin on 5.5 acres? This Gorgeous Custom Log Home was constructed from a relocated 19th century hewn log home, & re-built by renowned Stone Mason/Builder Charles McRaven. Home~ hardwood floors, beamed 9+ft ceilings, copper roof/gutters/downspouts, stained glass windows, tons of natural light, wood burning fireplace w/french doors leading a sleeping porch), granite countertops, custom re-claimed wood cabinets, sub-zero refrigerator/freezer, gas cooking, vintage porcelain kitchen farm sink, Guardian home generator, half bath w/ huge vintage porcelain double sink (used to be a darkroom), one large loft bedroom with walk-in cedar closet & full bathroom w/storage. The exterior of the Log Cabin offers amazing stonework, partial basement w/walkout & storage. Farm~pond, pasture is appx 4 acres w/3 board fencing, run in, frost free hydrant, 2 car Carport, & old storage barn/workshop. Location~ UVA 20 min, Massanutten 30 min (skiing, hiking), CV 35 min, Richmond & Warrenton 1.20 min. Countless local artisans, Antiques shops, wine vineyards, Skyline Drive, & Fine Dining. If you seek serenity & the joy of the outdoors your best life awaits...
1 Bedroom Home in Crozet - $527,000
