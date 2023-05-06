Hard Hat Tours 4/29 1-4pm and 5/3 4-7pm. Brand new luxury apartments in the heart of Old Trail available July 2023! You'll love the high-end finishes including luxury vinyl plank flooring, granite countertops, and stainless appliances in the kitchen! Open living with open kitchen and living areas, and separate bedroom with ceiling fan and full bathroom. Apartments are easily accessible with elevators and ADA compliant doorways. Fiber high speed internet is included in the rent and each unit includes hard-wired, secured internet in the living room and bedroom. This building is an active construction site. Please do not enter unescorted. Contact listing agent for details and a tour.
1 Bedroom Home in Crozet - $1,650
