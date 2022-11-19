1 Bedroom Home in Crozet - $1,650

New Carriage House for rent in Old Trail! This tastefully decorated, one bedroom/one bath carriage house above garage in Old Trail is a busy professional's dream space. Open kitchen/living room features custom window treatments, and mountain views. Kitchen features painted gray cabinets, granite counters, electric range, dishwasher, and refrigerator. Large bedroom features Elfa custom closet, queen sized bed and private bathroom. Work from home with high speed internet. Outside, enjoy the common patio and one off-street parking spot. All utilities and high speed internet included. No TV service, so streaming is must! Stacked washer dryer.