1 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $279,000

Absolutely stunning corner unit condo in sought-after River House! Just minutes to Charlottesville! Bright spaces with light pouring in on two sides. Glass doors open onto charming patio with stamped concrete. Enjoy surrounding greenspace and pathway leading to riverwalk trail on the Rivanna! Upscale condo includes stainless steel appliances with gas range, granite counters and huge island. Generously sized Owner's Suite includes a walk-in-closet, stack washer/dryer and oversized bath. River House includes everything you could wish for: beautifully maintained common areas, gym, extra storage unit, fire pit, access to Rivanna Trails, walkability to restaurants, and so much more! Convenience, luxury, walkability and access to nature!