1 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $1,300

Available 4/1/2022! FANTASTIC one bedroom condominium located in Riverrun which is adjacent to Penn Park. Renovations include all new hardwood flooring in the kitchen, living room and bedroom, ceramic tile in the bathroom, new kitchen and bathroom counters, new appliances and all new deck. Riverrun is located just off Rio Road and is convenient to The Historic Downtown Mall, to the shops and stores along the 29 Corridor as well as about 10 minutes to UVA and UVA hospital. In addition, RR is located adjacent to Penn Park which has Meadowcreek Golf Course, tennis courts, softball fields, walk trail, picnic areas and playgrounds. The community of Riverrun has its' own private swimming pool to enjoy. The spot has it all!