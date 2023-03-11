Available 6/1. No pets allowed. Basement apartment recently completed. This apartment is a large studio apartment with luxury vinyl, in-unit laundry and feels brand new. Private covered patio. This home is located close to UVA, Downtown Cville as well as Fifth St. Station. Do not miss it. Do not miss this opportunity to live close to everything in recently renovated home.
1 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $1,300
