Available July 1. Very bright one bedroom Lochlyn Hill carriage house with high end finishes. Beautiful LVP floors throughout. Inside you will find a fabulous kitchen with granite counters and high quality cabinets, a good size bedroom with large closet and stackable washer/dryer. Lovely tiled bathroom with large walk-in shower. Your own parking space will be provided. Tenant will pay Landlord $100 per month for utilities to include Comcast internet, electricity and water/sewer. Trash pick-up, parking, and yard maintenance included in rent. This property is partially furnished.
1 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $1,300
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Charlottesville mother who worked in and supported child advocacy organizations has been arrested and indicted on federal allegations that s…
The University of Virginia’s ambassadors, the contracted public safety team once limited to patrols on Grounds and the nearby Corner, have exp…
As enrollment begins to shrink, Virginia colleges are entering a new era that could cause some to close or cut jobs and programs.
A Charlottesville teenager was arrested on Friday and charged with sexually assaulting residents at the Kappa Delta sorority house on Chancell…
In the Hawaiian language, the word “aloha” is more than just a greeting; it signifies shared love and fellowship. At the grand opening of Hawa…