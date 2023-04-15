Available July 1. Very bright one bedroom Lochlyn Hill carriage house with high end finishes. Beautiful LVP floors throughout. Inside you will find a fabulous kitchen with granite counters and high quality cabinets, a good size bedroom with large closet and stackable washer/dryer. Lovely tiled bathroom with large walk-in shower. Your own parking space will be provided. Tenant will pay Landlord $100 per month for utilities to include Comcast internet, electricity and water/sewer. Trash pick-up, parking, and yard maintenance included in rent. This property is partially furnished.