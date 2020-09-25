0926 Wiles

“He’s a guy that keeps the room alive,” said North Carolina State coach Dave Doeren this week. “If things get tight, he’s got a one-liner or joke. He knows how to make people laugh and keep things where they need to be.”

Saturday, the Wolfpack will be at Lane Stadium for Wiles first time coaching against his former team and players. Wiles said he has “mixed” emotions about returning to Tech as an opponent, but that enough has changed in the program that it won’t be as difficult as it could be if Beamer and Foster were still on the opposite sideline.

To him, Saturday night is all about his new Wolfpack pupils, anyway.

“No doubt this is about our players,” said Wiles. “It’s about the players. It’s about NC State, our football team and Virginia Tech and their players. Certainly not about Coach Wiles.”

Wiles briefly considered bringing one noteworthy item from his time at Tech with him for this game – a lunch pail gifted to him by Foster after Wiles’ dismissal.

Wiles was fired by Tech coach Justin Fuente and new defensive coordinator Justin Hamilton before the team’s Belk Bowl loss to Kentucky last year, ending a career that saw him help the Hokies to 24 bowl appearances and develop five All-American defensive linemen.