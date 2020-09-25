0926 Wiles

Back when Frank Beamer recruited Charley Wiles to play at Murray State in 1983, Wiles wasn’t the biggest, strongest or most imposing defensive line prospect Beamer could find. But there was something about the affable native that drew Beamer to him.
“He was the most positive guy I’ve ever tried to recruit,” said Beamer, the former Virginia Tech head coach, in December. “The glass was always half full.”
This week, Wiles – now the defensive line coach at North Carolina State after being let go by the Hokies after 24 seasons – stayed true to that first impression he gave Beamer, when asked about the end of his formidable tenure at Tech.
“Every good thing has to come to an end,” said Wiles, who will return to Lane Stadium on Saturday but work the opposite sideline as the Wolfpack visits Tech. “It probably worked out about perfect. I have no regrets.”
Wiles, who had hoped to stay at Virginia Tech despite the retirement of longtime defensive coordinator Bud Foster, was fired in December. He was hired by the Wolfpack and coach Dave Doeren about a month later. Doeren knew Wiles both by his reputation in coaching circles and from the recruiting trail. Wiles had spent a good portion of time recruiting North Carolina for the Hokies.
In Raleigh, he’s quickly become popular with players and coaches alike for the same gregarious personality that made him beloved in Blacksburg.
“He’s a guy that keeps the room alive,” said North Carolina State coach Dave Doeren this week. “If things get tight, he’s got a one-liner or joke. He knows how to make people laugh and keep things where they need to be.”
Saturday, the Wolfpack will be at Lane Stadium for Wiles first time coaching against his former team and players. Wiles said he has “mixed” emotions about returning to Tech as an opponent, but that enough has changed in the program that it won’t be as difficult as it could be if Beamer and Foster were still on the opposite sideline.
To him, Saturday night is all about his new Wolfpack pupils, anyway.
“No doubt this is about our players,” said Wiles. “It’s about the players. It’s about NC State, our football team and Virginia Tech and their players. Certainly not about Coach Wiles.”
Wiles briefly considered bringing one noteworthy item from his time at Tech with him for this game – a lunch pail gifted to him by Foster after Wiles’ dismissal.
Wiles was fired by Tech coach Justin Fuente and new defensive coordinator Justin Hamilton before the team’s Belk Bowl loss to Kentucky last year, ending a career that saw him help the Hokies to 24 bowl appearances and develop five All-American defensive linemen.
Foster invited Wiles back to campus to address the team during a pre-bowl practice. He presented him with a Tech lunch pail, the trademark of Foster’s defensive units. It’s only the second one Foster has ever given out. The first went to former defensive star Darryl Tapp, now an assistant at Tech.
“I get a lot of recognition and Charley deserves every bit of it, too,” Foster said in December. “The defensive linemen that he coached, that he mentored, the impact he’s made on the game – there wasn’t for a stretch a better defensive line coach in the country. I just wish he could have been celebrated along the way as well.”
It was a gesture that meant a lot to Wiles.
“That blew me away,” he said. “I have to be honest. It blew me away. … (He) said, ‘Look, we’re going to carry this lunch pail down to the bowl game and we’re going to have it on the sideline, but this is your lunch pail, we’re giving it to you as you move forward.”
Wiles said staff members at North Carolina State had encouraged him to bring the pail with him Saturday night, but that he’s “not going to do that.”
During his tenure at Tech, the Hokies posted 893 sacks, the most of any college team during that span. The Wolfpack defense opened its season with a six-sack performance in a win over Wake Forest last weekend.
Now, he’s hoping to have similar success against his former team. The lunch pail will remain back in Raleigh, in his home office.
“I’m excited now to make some memories and win some games, win a bunch of games hopefully here at NC State, and get some memorabilia from here,” said Wiles.
