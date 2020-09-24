0925 Dear Abby

DEAR ABBY: I got married to a wonderful guy 14 years ago, but after a year of marriage, our children couldn’t stand one another and caused a lot of problems. I was brokenhearted when he gave me divorce papers. I moved out but continued to date him without our kids around.

Seven years ago, after his son moved out, I moved back in, but he won’t ask me to remarry him. My kids get along fine with him, but his son hates me and refuses to come to any holiday or birthday celebration that I host.

Should I move out and move on? I feel like I have wasted 14 years.

— HOPELESS IN OHIO

DEAR HOPELESS: I wish you had said why this “wonderful guy’s” son hates you. Does he blame you for the failure of his parents’ marriage, or was it something else? That this man has let his son dictate how the two of you spend your lives is sad. Unless you can accept the status quo, the answer to your question is: Move on.

DEAR ABBY: In 2014, I loaned a family friend $5,000. At the time, and ever since, I never asked the reason for the loan. Over time we lost touch. However, we recently reconnected and decided to go on a road/camping trip.