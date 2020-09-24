0925 Dear Abby

DEAR ABBY: I got married to a wonderful guy 14 years ago, but after a year of marriage, our children couldn’t stand one another and caused a lot of problems. I was brokenhearted when he gave me divorce papers. I moved out but continued to date him without our kids around.
Seven years ago, after his son moved out, I moved back in, but he won’t ask me to remarry him. My kids get along fine with him, but his son hates me and refuses to come to any holiday or birthday celebration that I host.
Should I move out and move on? I feel like I have wasted 14 years.
— HOPELESS IN OHIO
DEAR HOPELESS: I wish you had said why this “wonderful guy’s” son hates you. Does he blame you for the failure of his parents’ marriage, or was it something else? That this man has let his son dictate how the two of you spend your lives is sad. Unless you can accept the status quo, the answer to your question is: Move on.
DEAR ABBY: In 2014, I loaned a family friend $5,000. At the time, and ever since, I never asked the reason for the loan. Over time we lost touch. However, we recently reconnected and decided to go on a road/camping trip.
Three days in, we both realized it was a poor idea to travel together for an extended period of time. He has now become nasty and speaks ill of me. Should I write and request payment of the loan or let it go?
— OUT OF POCKET IN VEGAS
DEAR OUT OF POCKET: If you had the forethought to put IN WRITING the fact you were lending this person money, you have a prayer of having the loan repaid. If you didn’t, you can try writing to this family (former) friend, but legally it won’t be worth the paper your letter is written on. If that’s the case, consider this an expensive lesson.
Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.
