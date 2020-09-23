0924 Horoscope

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Refuse to let what others do slow you down. Offer suggestions, but don’t take on responsibilities that don’t belong to you. Choose peace and love over discord.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22): Listen to complaints, make adjustments and do your best to keep the peace. Put a personal vendetta behind you. Hanging on to the past will make you bitter and hold you back.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21): Balance and structure will help you counter indulgent behavior. Concentrate on learning, fitness and self-improvement. Strive to be and do your best. Love is in the stars.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): The change will be refreshing and lend itself to creative flow and the ability to overcome any discord you face. Peace and unity will result if you honor promises.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19): Refuse to get caught up in someone’s plans. Concentrate on what’s important to you, and you will overcome the pressure and demands you face. Personal improvements and romance are favored.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20): A change regarding how others perceive you will depend on what you are willing to do and how well you manage situations that require insight and mediation.