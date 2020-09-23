0924 Horoscope

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Refuse to let what others do slow you down. Offer suggestions, but don’t take on responsibilities that don’t belong to you. Choose peace and love over discord.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22): Listen to complaints, make adjustments and do your best to keep the peace. Put a personal vendetta behind you. Hanging on to the past will make you bitter and hold you back.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21): Balance and structure will help you counter indulgent behavior. Concentrate on learning, fitness and self-improvement. Strive to be and do your best. Love is in the stars.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): The change will be refreshing and lend itself to creative flow and the ability to overcome any discord you face. Peace and unity will result if you honor promises.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19): Refuse to get caught up in someone’s plans. Concentrate on what’s important to you, and you will overcome the pressure and demands you face. Personal improvements and romance are favored.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20): A change regarding how others perceive you will depend on what you are willing to do and how well you manage situations that require insight and mediation.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): A change to the way you do things will help you cut corners. Getting into an argument will work against you. Take pride in what you do and avoid criticism.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Altering how you work will make it easier for you to bring about the changes you want to make. Don’t take on something that will cost you physically, emotionally or financially.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Personal satisfaction will lift your spirits and give you the confidence you need to pursue your personal and professional goals. Romance is in the stars.
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Avoid getting into a spat with someone who doesn’t share your opinions. Be imaginative and show interest in what others do, but don’t leave yourself open for criticism. Practice moderation.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): A personal change will encourage you to take on more responsibility. Before you make unrealistic promises, consider the time and cost involved. Romance and home improvements are favored.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Mix things up. Using social media, you will discover groups that share your concerns and interests. Think before you speak; an impulsive response will lead to trouble.
(Visit Eugenialast.com, or join Eugenia on Twitter/Facebook/LinkedIn.)
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!