0924 Budget for A1
0924 Budget for A1

Module is A1 4b, but turn #2 into a two-photo standalone package.

Skyline:

College football: UVa defense aims to bounce back B1

Index (run at bottom in three groups of three):

CLASSIFIEDS B6

COMICS B5

ENTERTAINMENT B4

LOCAL & STATE A3

NATION & WORLD A4

OBITUARIES A7

OPINION A5

SCOREBOARD B2

SPORTS B1

Stories:

1) 092421-cdp-news-reconfig

2) Two-story standalone package 092421-cdp-news-NelsonPhoto1 and 092421-cdp-news-NelsonPhoto2

3) 092421-cdp-news-acrj

4) 092421-cdp-news-forum

All jumps to Page 7

