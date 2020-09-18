0919 Horoscope

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Don’t let the past drag you down. Let go of whatever isn’t working for you, and go in a direction that promises progress. Refuse to let your emotions dictate how you treat others.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Avoid getting into an argument. Trying to prove a point will be a waste of time and energy. Concentrate on putting your paperwork in order and being prepared for anything. Make peace a priority.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22): Secrets can have a damaging effect on relationships. Avoid unnecessary situations by being honest and open to compromise. Don’t take an unnecessary risk.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21): Know when to walk away from a situation that is no longer working. Look out for your interests, health and emotional well-being. Romance is in the stars.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Take your time. If you act too quickly, there will be repercussions. Make small but effective changes to position yourself for what’s to come. Protect what you’ve worked so hard to acquire.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19): Back off if something doesn’t feel right. Don’t overreact or take on too much. Watch what others do, and gauge your own actions accordingly.