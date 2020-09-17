0918 Horoscope

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Pay attention to how you present yourself. Show interest in what others do, and you will gain an ally as well as respect. Get help if you need it.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Keep life simple; if you try to do too much, you will lose sight of your goal. Enlist the help people you know you can trust, and you will accomplish what you set out to do.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Learn from experience and watch your back. Don’t expect others to come through for you or to take on your burdens. Moderation is encouraged.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): An incident will lead to an inability to agree with someone close to you. Joint ventures will not unfold the way you want them to. Reconsider your priorities.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Spend more time taking care of personal and family matters. If you have a heart-to-heart talk with a friend or relative, you will be able to sort out any differences you face. Love and romance are featured and will enhance your life.

