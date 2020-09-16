0917 Horoscope

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Expand your awareness and stabilize your relationships. Keep things in perspective, and pursue what’s doable. Moderation and practicality are key.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Stay focused on what’s important. Don’t let anyone interfere with your plans or personal life. Avoid demanding people. Channel your energy into what matters most to you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22): Reconnect with people you have enjoyed working alongside, and make a proposition that will improve everyone’s quality of life. A change is way overdue, and making the first move will be energizing.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21): Put the past behind you, and start thinking about what you want. Positive changes at home will free up cash and encourage you to use your skills diversely. Don’t let others interfere with your affairs.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Do what has to be done, and don’t look back. Laboring over something you cannot change will not help you attain the success and happiness you desire. Be true to yourself and live life your way.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19): Look over your documents and investments to see where you stand. An opportunity to excel is within reach. Love and romance are on the rise.