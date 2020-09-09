0910 Dear Abby

DEAR ABBY: Since this coronavirus pandemic started, I have seen lots of articles stressing the importance of staying connected to elderly family members, friends and those living alone. My husband and I have each other, so we are sheltering in place. Although we have eight grandkids who all live within 50 miles, we haven’t heard a word from any of them, whether via phone, email or text, all of which we do. How bad is that?
— DISCONNECTED
DEAR DISCONNECTED: If you have reached out to your grandchildren and been ignored, shame on them. If you haven’t, it’s time you did. Sometimes young people become so engrossed in their daily lives they forget about anything else. But that’s what PARENTS are for, to “remind” them that reaching out to someone who needs a kind word (or an errand run) can be rewarding not only for the receiver but also for the giver. Parents should remind them to take time occasionally to text Grandma.
DEAR ABBY: I started and completed a college fund for my two daughters. Only one of them used it. The other joined the military and used the GI Bill for college instead of the money from the college fund ($10,000). Am I obligated to give her that money? I did pull it out of the fund and have it in a certificate. I figure when she buys a house, I’ll give it to her then.
— WONDERING IN FLORIDA
DEAR WONDERING: Check with the bank to make sure there won’t be a problem if the college fund money isn’t used for your daughter’s education. If you can apply it elsewhere in a way that will benefit her — and part of a down payment on a house would definitely qualify — I think it would be wonderful. But check first.
Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.
