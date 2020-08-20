0821 Dear Abby

DEAR ABBY: I am a quilter. I have created hundreds of quilts as gifts for friends and family over the last 30 years.
Earlier this year, my husband’s uncle passed away, and my mother-in-law brought his quilt over and gave it back to me. When my mother passed recently, I was given her quilt back, too. Looking at them makes me sad, but I can’t bear to just throw them away.
My question is, what do I do with them? And what can I say to people about not returning these gifts I made without hurting their feelings at the time they’ve lost their loved ones?
— HURT IN CALIFORNIA
DEAR HURT: This is the first I have heard about returning personal gifts to the givers after someone passes away, and frankly, I am surprised. I wonder if the same would be true of gifts of expensive jewelry or clothing?
If it happens again, all you have to say is how sorry you are for the person’s loss but that you don’t “need” the quilt back and suggest it be donated to a hospital, nursing home, senior center or orphanage.
As to what to say to these grieving relatives, remember that when a gift is given, it is the recipient’s — or the recipient’s survivors — to do with as they wish. Try not to take it so personally.
DEAR ABBY: What do you say to a guy who resurfaces 10 months after our first encounter and wants to know if I want to “see” him again? He didn’t mention going to dinner or a movie or anything — just seeing each other every 10 days or so.
— UNDECIDED IN FLORIDA
DEAR UNDECIDED: I’m not you, but this is what I would say: “What do you have in mind? A hike? A picnic at the beach? A socially distanced dinner?” And if his answer isn’t something more than getting together for sex, I’d pass.
Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!