0812 Dear Abby

DEAR ABBY: My husband and I are in our 60s and have a swimming pool that our kids and grandkids like to visit. Our issue is that our granddaughter wears a bathing suit that shows her bum.
She’s 16 and starting her junior year of high school this year. It makes my husband and me uncomfortable. Is this one of those situations where we either accept it or don’t allow her to swim with such a suit?
I love my granddaughter and will put up with the way it makes us feel if that is where the line is drawn, but it is hard to understand. What do you advise?
— UNCOMFORTABLE
DEAR UNCOMFORTABLE: Because you and your spouse are uncomfortable with the amount of exposure your granddaughter and her friends display when they come to swim, you have the right to tell them to wear something less revealing. It’s your pool, and it’s your privilege to set the rules. Be prepared, however, for your granddaughter to not want to use your pool as often in the future.
DEAR ABBY: I’ve been dating a very sweet girl for the last four months, and I’m starting to have serious feelings for her. My children really like her, but she sat me down the other night and told me she’s transgender. I’m crushed, and I don’t know what to do. This blows my mind; please give me any guidance.
— CRUSHED IN THE SOUTH
DEAR CRUSHED: You say you are starting to have serious feelings for this girl, who is not only sweet, but also HONEST. If you are worried what others might think, then she’s not the girl for you. Because she has laid all her cards on the table, take this as an opportunity to have a series of frank conversations with her about what challenges might lie ahead if this romance progresses.
