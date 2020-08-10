0811 Horoscope

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): A change that takes place at work or in your community may be surprising, but acceptance is in your best interest. Branch out, and try something new and exciting.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Follow the rules. Don’t let anyone railroad you into something that doesn’t sit right with you. Do your due diligence, gather the facts and be ready to make adjustments if someone gets in your way. When one door closes, another will open.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Make your surroundings more accommodating. Clear a space for the projects you want to start. If you need help, rely on someone who is always supportive and willing to do his or her part on your behalf.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22): What you do will make a difference. Choose to let your actions speak for you, and allow your dedication and desire to prevail. Use your imagination, and associate with people who share your sentiments.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21): Take the initiative, and follow through with your plans. Having your documents in order and your plan in place will give you the edge you need over a rival or opponent.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Find a way to keep the peace by finding an alternative way to reach your goal. Mixing the old with the new will be more acceptable to someone who doesn’t like change.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19): Don’t feel that you must accommodate someone who is not heading in the same direction. Assess your situation, and do what feels right. You have to look out for your interests if you want to get ahead.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20): Personal improvements will make you feel good and garner attention and compliments that will boost your confidence. Hard work will lead to a chance to delve into something new and exciting.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Channel your energy into work, getting along with your peers and rethinking some of recent decisions. Get back to basics, and don’t hesitate to ask for a favor if it pertains to work and advancement.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Set high standards, and put your energy into projects that make you feel passionate. Find people who stimulate your creative imagination and encourage you to explore new territory. Don’t let trivial matters set you off.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Keep your thoughts and plans secret. It’s best to put everything in place before you share anything with others. Work with what you have, and do the best you can.
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Separate work from pleasure. There is no point in fighting a losing battle. Stick to what is possible, and do what you can. An energetic exercise will be uplifting.
(Visit Eugenialast.com, or join Eugenia on Twitter/Facebook/LinkedIn.)
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!