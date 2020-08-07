You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
0808 Horoscope
0 comments

0808 Horoscope

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Find an outlet that encourages fitness. A mental or physical competition will lift your spirits and give you the boost you need to make a personal adjustment. Romance is favored.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Learn from experience, and you’ll recognize who you can rely on. A move will remind you of the pastimes and people who make you happy.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Distance yourself from those putting demands on you. Share your feelings and intentions with someone who makes your heart skip a beat. Avoid impulsive expenditures and premature moves.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22): Make sure you choose words that express precisely what you mean or how you feel. You may desire change, but before you jump from one thing to another, find out exactly what’s entailed.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21): Plan the changes you want to make, set a budget and stick to it. An impulsive purchase will lead to unnecessary worry. Moderation, discipline and well-thought-out plans will lead to success.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): A lifestyle change isn’t likely to sit well with those you live with or near. Get approval before you start a new project.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19): Consider your options and how you can mix work with pleasure and come out on top. Make decisions and adjustments based on your needs. Someone’s motives will not be genuine.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20): Aim to please, but not at the expense of losing sight of your goals. Someone will ask for too much or try to coerce you into something you shouldn’t do. Be on guard.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Concentrate on what matters to you, and make a point to gather information that can help you make the necessary adjustments to protect you from costly setbacks.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Once you have everything in place, you can show off what you’ve accomplished. A personal adjustment will give you the confidence to enforce additional change. One step at a time will lead to success.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Your quick wit and insight into something that interests you will encourage others to jump on board and support your efforts. Follow the rules and regulations.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): If you try to control situations, you’ll end up arguing instead of getting things done. Go it alone; a joint venture will limit what you can accomplish.

(Visit Eugenialast.com, or join Eugenia on Twitter/Facebook/LinkedIn.)

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Fitch Sr., Roy Lee
Obituaries

Fitch Sr., Roy Lee

April 27, 1954 - July 27, 2020 Monday, Roy Lee Fitch Sr., age 66, of Charlottesville, Va., went to be with the Lord. Roy was born on April 27,…

Nelson, Hilda Taylor
Obituaries

Nelson, Hilda Taylor

Hilda Taylor Nelson, died in Charlottesville, Virginia, on Friday, July 31, 2020. She and her husband, Roland Lee Nelson, both died of COVID-1…

Nelson, Roland Lee
Obituaries

Nelson, Roland Lee

Roland Lee Nelson, died in Charlottesville, Virginia on Sunday, August 2, 2020. He and his wife, Hilda Taylor Nelson, both died of COVID-19 wi…

UVa delays start of classes on Grounds by two weeks
UVa

UVa delays start of classes on Grounds by two weeks

Online classes will begin Aug. 25 and in-person instruction for undergraduates will resume Sept. 8 at UVa, the same day that thousands of students in the Charlottesville and Albemarle school divisions will start the academic year virtually.

Fritz, Thomas Joseph
Obituaries

Fritz, Thomas Joseph

August 3, 1965 - March 15, 2020 Thomas Joseph Fritz, 54, passed away doing what he loved most. Being with his family in the Colorado outdoors.…

Turman, George Thomas "Tom"
Obituaries

Turman, George Thomas "Tom"

  • Updated

July 7, 1954 - August 1, 2020 George Thomas Turman Jr. "Tom" began his heavenly journey suddenly at his home in Charlottesville, Virginia, on …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News