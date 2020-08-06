You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
0807 Horoscope
0 comments

0807 Horoscope

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): The attention you attract will invite criticism as well as praise. Be prepared to stand up for your beliefs and to follow through with your promises. Romance is favored.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): The threat of emotional interference is apparent. A mistake will hinder reaching your full potential. Clear your mind, and make practical decisions.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Know what you want and what you are willing to give up. Don’t try to change others or a plan that’s already in motion. Change your attitude and do what’s best for you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22): The changes someone wants you to make will be for his or her benefit, not yours. Rethink your strategy, and consider what makes you happy before you commit to someone’s plan.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21): Know when to say no, and you’ll have more time to follow your dream. You can wheel and deal, finalize an agreement or do anything else you fancy as long as you thwart interference.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): An emotional situation will put you in a precarious position with someone you deal with daily. Concentrate on getting concrete results. Reuse and recycle.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19): Plan something special, celebrate with someone you love or pamper yourself. Don’t let anyone coerce you into something you don’t want to do.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20): Someone’s response to your work or attitude will make you consider heading in a different direction. Wait until you have all the facts. A premature move will be costly.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Don’t take a risk when dealing with affairs of the heart. Stick to your plan, regardless of what others do or say. You’ll gain stability by doing what’s right and best for you.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Stop second-guessing and trust your intuition to guide you in the right direction. Positive thoughts will help you deter those trying to lead you astray.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Stay focused on what you are trying to achieve, and say no to anyone who is tempting you with anything that will interfere with your progress. Discipline and hard work will pay off.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Push your ideas and plans through. Be innovative, persistent and ready to challenge anyone who stands between you and what you want. Opportunity is within reach.

(Visit Eugenialast.com, or join Eugenia on Twitter/Facebook/LinkedIn.)

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Fitch Sr., Roy Lee
Obituaries

Fitch Sr., Roy Lee

April 27, 1954 - July 27, 2020 Monday, Roy Lee Fitch Sr., age 66, of Charlottesville, Va., went to be with the Lord. Roy was born on April 27,…

Nelson, Hilda Taylor
Obituaries

Nelson, Hilda Taylor

Hilda Taylor Nelson, died in Charlottesville, Virginia, on Friday, July 31, 2020. She and her husband, Roland Lee Nelson, both died of COVID-1…

Nelson, Roland Lee
Obituaries

Nelson, Roland Lee

Roland Lee Nelson, died in Charlottesville, Virginia on Sunday, August 2, 2020. He and his wife, Hilda Taylor Nelson, both died of COVID-19 wi…

UVa delays start of classes on Grounds by two weeks
UVa

UVa delays start of classes on Grounds by two weeks

Online classes will begin Aug. 25 and in-person instruction for undergraduates will resume Sept. 8 at UVa, the same day that thousands of students in the Charlottesville and Albemarle school divisions will start the academic year virtually.

Fritz, Thomas Joseph
Obituaries

Fritz, Thomas Joseph

August 3, 1965 - March 15, 2020 Thomas Joseph Fritz, 54, passed away doing what he loved most. Being with his family in the Colorado outdoors.…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News