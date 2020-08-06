You have permission to edit this article.
0807 Dear Abby
0807 Dear Abby

DEAR ABBY: My heart is heavy as I write this. Since the pandemic started, my father-in-law has called us every couple of weeks to ask if we are safe and OK. I have heard nothing from my own father.

I finally called him, mentioning that I thought he would call to check on us. His response was, “I’m the adult; you should be checking on me.” (I have two grown children and two grandchildren, so I was taken aback by the thought that I was not an “adult.”) I mentioned that because he is not in a nursing home, in jail or has to go to work, I figured he was much safer than my husband and me, who still must go out to work every day and be in contact with many people.

I feel like my father doesn’t care about us like my father-in-law does. What do you think?

— DISAPPOINTED IN FLORIDA

DEAR DISAPPOINTED: I agree that your father doesn’t care about you the same way your father-in-law does. He appears to be so centered upon himself that there’s little room to worry about his “children’s” welfare.

What do I think? I think that if you love your father, you should give him an occasional call, but when you do, expect nothing in return. And you should thank your lucky stars you have a darling father-in-law who takes up the slack.

DEAR ABBY: I have two close, dear friends. They’re my inner circle. Both are extroverts and quite talkative. I’m an introvert and quieter. My problem is, I can’t get a word in edgewise when we’re together. I’m not sure how to tactfully address this subject with them. Any ideas?

— INTROVERT

DEAR INTROVERT: Yes. Speak up and say exactly what you told me — “Hey, folks, I can’t get a word in edgewise!” If you say it with a smile, it shouldn’t be regarded as insulting because it’s the truth.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

