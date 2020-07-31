DEAR ABBY: I have been with the same doctor for 15 years. The problem is, the office is about a 40-minute drive, longer if I hit a rush hour. I have stayed with the provider because the care is so good. However, I recently found a doctor who is 10 minutes away and provides the same quality of care. Do I call the original doctor to let them know I am leaving the practice? Write a note? Leave it alone? What is the proper protocol?
— GOOD PATIENT
DEAR PATIENT: Contact your longtime doctor’s office and ask either that your medical records be sent to your new doctor’s office, or they be readied for you to pick up so you can deliver them yourself. In light of the fact that you have had a 15-year relationship with “Longtime Doctor,” it would be nice if you wrote a letter thanking him/her for taking such good care of you all these years.
DEAR ABBY: I was sitting around bored with nothing to do and started thinking about my classmates from 1960. I hadn’t seen or heard from some of them in more than 55 years, so I decided to call them and found all but two. Boy, was it ever worth it!
Most of the conversations lasted 30 minutes or more. I enjoyed hearing their voices and reminiscing about old times. I couldn’t believe how quickly the day went by. It made me feel great, and I hope it did the same for them.
When I told them why I was calling, some of them thought it was such a good idea they were going to do it too. Maybe others will want to consider this. Try it. It’s worth it.
— CATCHING UP
DEAR CATCHING UP: What you did was wonderful. Many people have been using this quarantine period to reconnect with long-lost friends, and I highly recommend it. There’s no surer cure for the blues than reaching out to others.
