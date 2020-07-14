DEAR ABBY: I went through an ugly divorce. My second wife, “Marci,” is a liar, a cheat and a thief. She claims she’s religious, but she gambles. She opens bank accounts that I’m not aware of. She tries to justify what she has done, but she calls constantly if I leave the house. She claims she’s jealous. I think it’s more of a control issue, and I leave for peace of mind.
Recently, her relatives asked for a private meeting to discuss her behavior and shared what I feared. Afterward, I called her supposed ex-husband and he told me they are still married. When I asked Marci to show me her divorce papers, she refused. I have talked with my pastor and attorney. They said give her six weeks and then move on. What do you suggest?
— TAKEN FOR A FOOL
DEAR TAKEN: Listen to these two unbiased advisers! Secure any property or information Marci might use to take further advantage of you, and take comfort in the fact that because you are not legally married, you are not responsible for her debts. Understand that Marci is a con artist, and please do exactly what your pastor and your attorney have instructed.
DEAR ABBY: I’ve gotten into wearing swim trunks in the summer as normal attire. They’re good for the hot streets, and no one has said anything. I pair them with a white T-shirt or no shirt. I plan to do it again this summer. What do you think?
— COOL DUDE
DEAR DUDE: If you’re in great shape and the neighbors aren’t scandalized, then what I think doesn’t matter.
I will, however, offer this: A wise woman once advised me to always look my best when I went out because invariably, if I didn’t, I’d encounter someone I wished I looked better for. And you know what? She was spot on.
