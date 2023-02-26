Let’s meet the moment together

As Black leaders of youth-serving nonprofits in Charlottesville, we share concerns recently expressed by parents, school personnel, government officials, and local citizens about the well-being and safety of children in our community. After recent incidents of gun violence and fighting, many have called for more productive activities to steer children clear of trouble.

Our organizations exist to offer children opportunities to discover their unique strengths while engaged in meaningful activities. Many agencies share our commitment to being available and responsive to youth no matter their need. From mentoring, college visits and mental health counseling to tutoring, haircuts, career exploration and visits to juvenile detention, we are doing our part. Yet, we cannot do this alone. We urge everyone to consider the role all can play.

First, we urge parents to learn more about the organizations that offer children role models and opportunities to build skills and self-esteem. We acknowledge that parenting is often difficult and stressful. But we also know parents must lead in deciding how children spend their time and prepare for their future. We stand ready to walk alongside you as you raise your children.

Secondly, we urge large organizations, schools, and city government to lend us space and transportation to host events. Our grassroots organizations do all we can on limited budgets, but we typically cannot afford to rent sizable facilities and buses. Let’s partner to create opportunities and access for every child in Charlottesville.

Finally, we urge everyone to contribute to the well-being of our youth. You can be a mentor or read to kids. You can invite us into your networks or write a check. This generosity is an investment in our collective future. Many Charlottesville parents struggle to find affordable housing and livable wages. Must their children struggle also? Shouldn’t youth have easy access to doors of opportunity that prepare them to be productive, thriving adults? Without consistent, generous funding and willing volunteers, individual options are limited and organizational effectiveness is diminished.

As Black History Month closes out, each of us takes tremendous pride in remembering those who forged a trail so that we can now lead. It was our parents, grandparents, teachers, and coaches. It was communities investing time and money to secure our success. We stand unified now with a call to action for everyone in Charlottesville to meet this critical moment together. Our children deserve no less.

Jessica Carter,

Founder & Executive Director

HER Sports, H.E.R. Sports

Mary Coleman,

Executive Director City of Promise

Daniel Fairley, President

100 Black Men of Central Virginia

Robert Gray, Co-founder & Executive

Director, The Uhuru Foundation, The Uhuru Foundation

Eddie Howard,

Executive Director

Abundant Life Ministries

Freddy Jackson,

Founder & Executive Director

Love No Ego Foundation, Inc.