Greene County golf course wins award

Greene County’s Highlands Golf Park has been recognized as a top 50 golf range by the Golf Range Association of America.

“I am so pleased to have our range recognized by the Golf Range Association of America,” said the park’s owner and Director of Golf Instruction Gretchen Scheuermann in a statement. “This is an award that recognizes the excellence of our facility and the entire Highlands Golf Park team, and we couldn’t be prouder.”

Criteria for the award includes service, facilities, innovation and commitment to growing the game of golf through creative programming, according to the Golf Range Association. Public and private golf ranges were considered for the annual awards, and Highlands Golf Park was formally honored at the 2023 PGA Show.

Highlands Golf Park is located at 10421 Seminole Trail north of Ruckersville. It’s been family-owned and -run since 1997, according to its website.

Police Civilian Oversight Board meeting canceledCharlottesville’s Police Civilian Oversight Board has canceled its monthly meeting that was scheduled for Thursday.

According to a statement from the board, the cancellation is due to a lack of quorum, meaning the board will not have enough members present for a valid meeting.

Per Charlottesville’s city code, the Police Civilian Oversight Board requires four members to have a quorum. Currently, only four of the board’s eight seats are filled.

The board aims to provide civilian-led oversight of the city to enhance transparency and protect constitutional rights, according to its website.

The board’s next meeting has been scheduled for March 9.

5K to support C’ville Ronald McDonald HouseRunners and walkers alike can log a few miles while supporting a charitable cause this weekend.

The 2023 Freeze Your Socks Off 5k Walk/Run is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Saturday at Darden Towe Park in Charlottesville.

Proceeds will benefit the Ronald McDonald House in Charlottesville, which provides temporary housing for families with ill or injured children that are receiving treatment in the area.

The event plans to feature light refreshments and awards, according to a statement from the Ronald McDonald House. Registrants will also receive a pair of red and white socks.

Registration for the event is $30 per person and can be completed online. Racers can also sign up for a virtual version of the event.

Union plans to confront school board on Thursday

A union bid for collective bargaining rights is not listed on the Albemarle County School Board’s Thursday meeting agenda, but it seems bound to come up.

The Albemarle Education Association, the group representing Albemarle County Public Schools workers, posted a graphic on Facebook encouraging school employees to attend the school board meeting to show their “desire to be granted collective bargaining rights.” The post also reads: “We need a HUGE crowd as we submit a new resolution!”

Last week, Charlottesville City Schools said it planned to approve a resolution to give the division’s staff collective bargaining rights in March. While it would be an achievement for the Charlottesville Education Association, a successful vote would still need City Council to allocate the funds to implement the agreement.

On the agenda for Albemarle’s school board meeting is a scheduled presentation from the Albemarle County Transportation Services Department. The department is scheduled to discuss a midyear update on busing data in response to the ongoing bus driver shortage.

The school board is also slated to vote on whether to adopt a new 2019 edition AP calculus textbook to its curriculum, which would replace its current 2005 edition.

The public portion of the meeting is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. and will be preceded by a closed session starting at 5 p.m.

Members of the public can attend the meeting in the Albemarle County Office Building at 401 McIntire Road in Charlottesville. The meeting is also available to watch online at http://streaming.k12albemarle.org/ACPS/schoolboard.htm.

Portion of Be Just sales to benefit clinicThe Be Just home goods store in Charlottesville’s Belmont neighborhood will be donating a portion of its proceeds to the Charlottesville Free Clinic in the second half of February.

Ten percent of Be Just’s in-store and online sales from Feb. 14 to Feb. 28 will be donated, according to a statement from the clinic.

“Thanks to the Free Clinic, folks in our community have somewhere to turn to for their basic healthcare needs,” said Be Just owner Shawn Cossette in the statement. “We are honored to participate in their fundraising campaign.”

Be Just sells home goods, such as pillows, bathroom accessories and gardening decor, at its 407 Monticello Road location in Belmont as well as online at www.bejustcville.com.

The Charlottesville Free Clinic provides free medical care, mental health support, prescription drugs and dental services to the area. To learn more about the clinic, visit www.cvillefreeclinic.org.