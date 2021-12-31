 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
01/01/22 LOTTERY
0 Comments

01/01/22 LOTTERY

  • 0

Friday’s early numbers:

Pick 3: 5-8-9 (3)

Pick 4: 8-9-1-5 (6)

Thursday’s early and late numbers:

Pick 3: 0-0-6 (0); 8-5-7 (3)

Pick 4: 0-3-6-4 (4); 1-0-5-2 (0)

Cash 5: 4-10-14-28-29

Cash 4 Life: 6-25-43-55-56 (3)

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert